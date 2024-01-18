Sgt. Maj. Soto promotes to Command Sgt. Maj.

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Santos Soto, Joint Task Force-Bravo J-3 senior enlisted leader, receives his new rank after a ceremony recognizing his promotion at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 23, 2024. In this new capacity, Soto will serve his future command as the senior enlisted advisor representing enlisted, warrant officers and lieutenants to higher echelons of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

