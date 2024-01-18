Command Sgt. Maj. Nicholas Ford, Joint Task Force-Bravo senior enlisted leader, provides remarks during a ceremony recognizing U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Santos Soto's, JTF-Bravo J-3 senior enlisted leader, promotion to command sergeant major at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 23, 2024. In this new capacity, Soto will serve his future command as the senior enlisted advisor representing enlisted, warrant officers and lieutenants to higher echelons of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 15:14
|Photo ID:
|8207476
|VIRIN:
|240123-F-RU464-1034
|Resolution:
|4043x2689
|Size:
|708.85 KB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Maj. Soto promotes to Command Sgt. Maj. [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
