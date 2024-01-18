Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Maj. Soto promotes to Command Sgt. Maj. [Image 8 of 11]

    Sgt. Maj. Soto promotes to Command Sgt. Maj.

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Santos Soto, Joint Task Force-Bravo J-3 senior enlisted leader, poses for a photo with senior leaders from Joint Task Force-Bravo recognizing his promotion at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 23, 2024. In this new capacity, Soto will serve his future command as the senior enlisted advisor representing enlisted, warrant officers and lieutenants to higher echelons of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 15:14
    Photo ID: 8207490
    VIRIN: 240123-F-RU464-1077
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sgt. Maj. Soto promotes to Command Sgt. Maj.
    JTF-Bravo
    JTF-B
    ARSOUTH
    AFSOUTH

