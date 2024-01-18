Sgt. Maj. Soto promotes to Command Sgt. Maj.

U.S. Army James Wiese, Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, provides remarks during a ceremony recognizing U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Santos Sotos' JTF-Bravo J-3 senior enlisted leader, promotion to command sergeant major at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 23, 2024. In this new capacity, Soto will serve his future command as the senior enlisted advisor representing enlisted, warrant officers and lieutenants to higher echelons of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

