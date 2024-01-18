Reserve Staff Judge Advocate Promotes to O-6

“ The President of the United states, acting upon the recommendation of the Secretary of the Army, bas placed special trust and confidence in the patriotism, integrity, and abilities of Jason Frankenfield. In view of these special qualities, and his demonstrated potential to serve in the next higher grade, he is therefore promoted to Colone, United States Army Reserve." Jason Frankenfield, Staff Judge Advocate to the 7th Mission Support Command promotes to the rank of colonel, during a ceremony at the command headquarters, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Kaiserslautern, Germany.



The 7th Mission Support Command is America's Army Reserve presence in Europe. Comprised of 26 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th MSC provides logistical and sustainment support for U.S. Army Europe - Africa missions across the theater.

