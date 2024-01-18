Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Staff Judge Advocate Promotes to O-6 [Image 4 of 5]

    Reserve Staff Judge Advocate Promotes to O-6

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Forester 

    7th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham, Commanding General of the 7th Mission Support Command, administers the oath of office to her staff judge advocate, newly promoted U.S. Army Reserve Col. Jason Frankenfield, during a ceremony held at the command headquarters, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The 7th Mission Support Command is America's Army Reserve presence in Europe. Comprised of 26 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th MSC provides logistical and sustainment support for U.S. Army Europe - Africa missions across the theater. For more stories and information on the 7th MSC, follow us on Facebook at 7thmsc. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Forester)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 05:40
    Photo ID: 8206793
    VIRIN: 240120-A-JU900-9485
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.64 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Staff Judge Advocate Promotes to O-6 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Jessica Forester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command
    7th Mission Support Command
    StrongerTogether

