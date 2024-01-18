Reserve Staff Judge Advocate Promotes to O-6

U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham, Commanding General of the 7th Mission Support Command, administers the oath of office to her staff judge advocate, newly promoted U.S. Army Reserve Col. Jason Frankenfield, during a ceremony held at the command headquarters, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The 7th Mission Support Command is America's Army Reserve presence in Europe. Comprised of 26 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th MSC provides logistical and sustainment support for U.S. Army Europe - Africa missions across the theater. For more stories and information on the 7th MSC, follow us on Facebook at 7thmsc. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Forester)

