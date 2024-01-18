Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Staff Judge Advocate Promotes to O-6 [Image 2 of 5]

    Reserve Staff Judge Advocate Promotes to O-6

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Forester 

    7th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham, commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command poses with newly promoted Col. Jason Frankenfield, her staff judge advocate, following his promotion ceremony at the command headquarters, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Forester)

    This work, Reserve Staff Judge Advocate Promotes to O-6 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Jessica Forester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command
    7th Mission Support Command
    StrongerTogether

