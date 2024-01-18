Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Staff Judge Advocate Promotes to O-6 [Image 3 of 5]

    Reserve Staff Judge Advocate Promotes to O-6

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Forester 

    7th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham, Commanding General of the 7th Mission Support Command, promotes Jason Frankenfield, her staff judge advocate, to the rank of colonel during a ceremony held at the unit headquarters, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Forester)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 05:40
    Photo ID: 8206792
    VIRIN: 240120-A-JU900-9486
    Resolution: 6405x4270
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Reserve Staff Judge Advocate Promotes to O-6 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Jessica Forester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command
    7th Mission Support Command
    StrongerTogether

