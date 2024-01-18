Reserve Staff Judge Advocate Promotes to O-6

U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham, Commanding General of the 7th Mission Support Command, promotes Jason Frankenfield, her staff judge advocate, to the rank of colonel during a ceremony held at the unit headquarters, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Forester)

