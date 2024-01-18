NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 22, 2024) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea, right, poses for a photo with U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Sailors in Naples, Italy, Jan. 22. Franchetti and Honea traveled to Italy to meet with Sailors and communicate the CNO’s strategic priorities of warfighting, warfighters and the foundation that supports them with the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2024 Date Posted: 01.23.2024 07:07 Photo ID: 8206788 VIRIN: 240122-N-DE439-1516 Resolution: 5565x3975 Size: 1.16 MB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO Visit [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Almagissel Schuring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.