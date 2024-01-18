Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Visit [Image 4 of 5]

    CNO Visit

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 22, 2024) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea, right, poses for a photo with U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Sailors in Naples, Italy, Jan. 22. Franchetti and Honea traveled to Italy to meet with Sailors and communicate the CNO’s strategic priorities of warfighting, warfighters and the foundation that supports them with the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring/released)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 07:07
    Photo ID: 8206788
    VIRIN: 240122-N-DE439-1516
    Resolution: 5565x3975
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    MCPON
    Naples
    U.S. Sixth Fleet
    All Hands
    CNO
    CNO. MCPON

