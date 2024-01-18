NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 22, 2024) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, left, awards Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Michael Colorado a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation medal, during a visit to U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Headquarters in Naples, Italy, Jan. 22. Franchetti and Honea traveled to Italy to meet with Sailors and communicate the CNO’s strategic priorities of warfighting, warfighters and the foundation that supports them with the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring/released)

