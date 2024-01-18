NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 22, 2024) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea, right, and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, speak to U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa staff in Naples, Italy, Jan. 22. Franchetti and Honea traveled to Italy to meet with Sailors and communicate the CNO’s strategic priorities of warfighting, warfighters and the foundation that supports them with the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring/released)

