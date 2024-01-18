Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wyoming TAG visits deployed ANG members [Image 5 of 5]

    Wyoming TAG visits deployed ANG members

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon stands with Wyoming Air National Guard Airmen deployed to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 11, 2024. During Gordon’s visit to Djibouti, he met with the various shops within the squadron, toured their operations center and surprised Airmen with promotions to show his support to deployed troops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 02:56
    Photo ID: 8206734
    VIRIN: 240111-F-OP101-1039
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.85 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyoming TAG visits deployed ANG members [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wyoming TAG visits deployed ANG members
    Wyoming TAG visits deployed ANG members
    Wyoming TAG visits deployed ANG members
    Wyoming TAG visits deployed ANG members
    Wyoming TAG visits deployed ANG members

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    CLDJ
    Wyoming ANG
    75th EAS
    Rogue
    Wyoming TAG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT