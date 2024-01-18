Wyoming TAG visits deployed ANG members

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon stands with Wyoming Air National Guard Airmen deployed to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 11, 2024. During Gordon’s visit to Djibouti, he met with the various shops within the squadron, toured their operations center and surprised Airmen with promotions to show his support to deployed troops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.23.2024 Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ