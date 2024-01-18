Wyoming TAG visits deployed ANG members

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, Wyoming Adjutant General, meets with Wyoming Air National Guard Airmen deployed to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 11, 2024. Porter visited CLDJ with Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon to thank and recognize Airmen for their hard work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.23.2024