Wyoming TAG visits deployed ANG members

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, Wyoming Adjutant General, speaks to Wyoming Air National Guard Airmen deployed to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 11, 2024. The 75th EAS, responsible for providing tactical airlift support to multiple units in East Africa with their C-130H Hercules aircraft, is currently operated by the Wyoming Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

