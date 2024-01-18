A Wyoming Air National Guard Airman deployed to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron presents a Wyoming Air National Guard challenge coin at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 11, 2024. The coin, presented to the Airman by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, Wyoming Adjutant General, represents recognition and appreciation for the hard work members are doing on deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 02:56
|Photo ID:
|8206730
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-OP101-1037
|Resolution:
|7424x4949
|Size:
|6.54 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming TAG visits deployed ANG members [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT