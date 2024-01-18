Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    38th Infantry Division commanding general promoted to major general [Image 3 of 3]

    38th Infantry Division commanding general promoted to major general

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Gilman 

    38th Infantry Division

    Indiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Dan Degelow showcases his garrison cap with two-star rank alongside his son, Logan, during a promotion ceremony at Stout Field, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 16:00
    Photo ID: 8206140
    VIRIN: 240120-Z-RR432-2462
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 38th Infantry Division commanding general promoted to major general [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Chelsea Gilman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    38th Infantry Division commanding general promoted to major general

    TAGS

    38th Infantry Division
    Indiana National Guard
    Promotion Ceremony
    Dan Degelow

