38th Infantry Division commanding general promoted to major general

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana National Guard hosted a promotion ceremony for the 38th Infantry Division's commanding general at Stout Field, Saturday.



Maj. Gen. Dan Degelow received his two-star rank and flag from his family and Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles, the Indiana National Guard's adjutant general.



"Promotion to major general is beyond words," said Degelow in his speech. "Progressing from humble beginnings in rural Rush County, enlisting in the Army as a private E-1, to achieving this rank, demonstrates what makes this Army great. With some drive, opportunity and a sprinkling of luck, a soldier can progress in rank."



Degelow, who commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1990 from the ROTC program at Purdue University, served as the division's deputy commanding general for sustainment from November 2021 to January 2023, when he took command of the 38th during a ceremony with his predecessor Maj. Gen. Timothy Thombleson.



"Talk to those who have served with him, and they’ll tell you he’s the kind of guy who means what he says," said Lyles of Degelow. "He will give you the shirt off his back if you need it, and he doesn’t ask a soldier to do anything he won’t do himself."



Prior to moving to the 38th, aka the Cyclone Division, Degelow served on Lyles' command team as an assistant adjutant general.



Degelow has led at every level from platoon to brigade within the division's 38th Combat Aviation Brigade, headquartered in Shelbyville.



Degelow thanked the soldiers he's worked with and his family for their enduring support while serving in the military.



"During my 37 years of service, it has been a true privilege to serve with many superb soldiers. For those of you who have been a member of my team, at any level, thank you for supporting me," said Degelow. "Without my beautiful family, I would not be here today. Military service is a team event."



The Cyclone Division, headquartered in Indianapolis, comprises nine subordinate brigades, four of which are based in Indiana with more than 8,000 citizen-soldiers who live, work and serve in communities across the Hoosier State.



The 38th Infantry Division mans, trains and equips to defeat near peer adversaries and compete with regional adversaries below the threshold of war. The division is deployable for state and national missions in multidomain operating environments.



