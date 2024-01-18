Indiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Dan Degelow, center, receives his two-star rank from his wife, Lisa, as Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles, left, watches during Degelow's promotion ceremony at Stout Field, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.
This work, 38th Infantry Division commanding general promoted to major general [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Chelsea Gilman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
38th Infantry Division commanding general promoted to major general
