Career recruiters speak with active, retired, and separated service members and their spouses during the Hiring our Heroes Career Expo, Jan 18, 2024 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. HOH hosted a career expo at Luke AFB where representatives from 65 organizations were able to connect with over 250 members of the Luke community to inform them of potential career opportunities and assist them with their transition beyond the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 01.22.2024 13:55 Photo ID: 8205854 VIRIN: 240118-F-CQ970-1318 Resolution: 5805x3265 Size: 12.59 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke Hosts Hiring our Heroes Event [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.