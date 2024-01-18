Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke Hosts Hiring our Heroes Event [Image 8 of 8]

    Luke Hosts Hiring our Heroes Event

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Career recruiters speak with active, retired, and separated service members and their spouses during the Hiring our Heroes Career Expo, Jan 18, 2024 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. HOH hosted a career expo at Luke AFB where representatives from 65 organizations were able to connect with over 250 members of the Luke community to inform them of potential career opportunities and assist them with their transition beyond the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 13:55
    Photo ID: 8205854
    VIRIN: 240118-F-CQ970-1318
    Resolution: 5805x3265
    Size: 12.59 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Hosts Hiring our Heroes Event [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Luke Hosts Hiring our Heroes Event

    Luke Air Force base
    military
    AETC
    Career Expo
    Hiring our Heroes
    Hiring Event

