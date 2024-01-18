U.S. Air Force veteran, Elijah Douglas, speaks with an Amazon recruiter during the Hiring our Heroes Career Expo, Jan 18, 2024 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. HOH hosted a career expo at Luke AFB where representatives from 65 organizations were able to connect with members of the Luke community to inform them of potential career opportunities and assist them with their transition beyond the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 01.22.2024 13:57 Photo ID: 8205852 VIRIN: 240118-F-CQ970-1172 Resolution: 4172x3338 Size: 10.7 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke Hosts Hiring our Heroes Event [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.