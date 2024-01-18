U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Mullen, 56th Contracting Squadron contracting officer, reviews a flyer during the Hiring our Heroes Career Expo, Jan 18, 2024 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Over 250 active, retired, and separated service members and their spouses attended the expo where they were able to connect with 65 potential employers for their life beyond military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 01.22.2024 13:56 Photo ID: 8205853 VIRIN: 240118-F-CQ970-1194 Resolution: 5365x4024 Size: 15.91 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke Hosts Hiring our Heroes Event [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.