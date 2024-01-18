Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke Hosts Hiring our Heroes Event [Image 7 of 8]

    Luke Hosts Hiring our Heroes Event

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Mullen, 56th Contracting Squadron contracting officer, reviews a flyer during the Hiring our Heroes Career Expo, Jan 18, 2024 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Over 250 active, retired, and separated service members and their spouses attended the expo where they were able to connect with 65 potential employers for their life beyond military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 13:56
    VIRIN: 240118-F-CQ970-1194
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Luke Hosts Hiring our Heroes Event

    Luke Air Force base
    military
    AETC
    Career Expo
    Hiring our Heroes
    Hiring Event

