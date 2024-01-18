Luke Hosts Hiring our Heroes Event

Photo By Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero | Career recruiters speak with active, retired, and separated service members and their...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero | Career recruiters speak with active, retired, and separated service members and their spouses during the Hiring our Heroes Career Expo, Jan 18, 2024 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. HOH hosted a career expo at Luke AFB where representatives from 65 organizations were able to connect with over 250 members of the Luke community to inform them of potential career opportunities and assist them with their transition beyond the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero) see less | View Image Page

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — The 56th Fighter Wing Military and Family Readiness Center partnered with Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) to connect 65 employers with over 250 attendees at a career expo Jan 18, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.



HOH is a U.S. Chamber of Commerce foundation dedicated to assisting service members, retirees, and their families in finding employment in the civilian sector.



“The purpose of Career Exploration and Hiring Fair is to create windows of opportunity for our military community to connect with local and national companies,” said Alizabeth Dang, 56th FW MFRC community readiness specialist. “Attendees will have the chance to network with over 60 employers, receive resume reviews, and interview for potential jobs.”



In addition to connecting active duty, reserve and retired community members with potential employers, the event served as an opportunity for attendees to participate in workshops facilitated by HOH. The workshops, run by industry leaders from Fortune 500 companies, touched on topics related to economic success, career exploration, growing networks, and job searching.



“The MFRC hosts career expos quarterly and we decided to kick of 2024 with a bang,” said Brandy R. Wyatt, 56th FW MFRC transition assistance program manager. “This is an excellent opportunity for active-duty service members and their families that may be searching for a second job, a job post-transition, or spouse/child employment, as well as retirees who may be looking for employment or career assistance.”



In addition to the vendors and organizations present, the expo had multiple keynote speakers including Kandi Tillman, the managing cofounder of 50Strong, an organization that partners with companies and universities to assist veterans transition to civilian careers, retired Command Sergeant Major John Wayne Troxell, the former Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Elizabeth O’Brien, HOH’s executive director.



“Transitioning from military to civilian life can be overwhelming for some,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th FW command chief. “Transition assistance programs like Hiring our Heroes are an important part of maintaining our Airmen’s quality of life when they move on from their time here at Luke.”



Events like Hiring our Heroes create a stepping stone for Airmen by thanking them for their past dedication, and setting them up for the success of tomorrow.