    USS America Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with the USNS John Ericsson [Image 4 of 6]

    USS America Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with the USNS John Ericsson

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2024) Seaman Antonio Ruiz, from San Diego, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), coils a line in the ship’s hangar bay during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO-194), while sailing in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 00:22
    Photo ID: 8205009
    VIRIN: 240120-N-PV363-1229
    Resolution: 3911x2955
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with the USNS John Ericsson [Image 6 of 6], by SR Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Line Handling
    Aviation Ordnanceman
    Boatswain's Mate
    Replenish at Sea
    USS America (LHA 6)

