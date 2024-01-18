Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with the USNS John Ericsson [Image 6 of 6]

    USS America Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with the USNS John Ericsson

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Evin Santana, left, from Miami, and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jorge Brand, right, from La Puente, California, both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), prepare to fire a distance line in the ship’s fueling pump room during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO-194), while sailing in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 00:22
    Photo ID: 8205011
    VIRIN: 240120-N-PV363-1012
    Resolution: 3221x3606
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with the USNS John Ericsson [Image 6 of 6], by SR Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Line Handling
    Aviation Ordnanceman
    Boatswain's Mate
    Replenish at Sea
    USS America (LHA 6)

