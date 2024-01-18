USS America Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS John Ericsson

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2024) Seaman Brenda Yilmalbe, left, from Ulithi, Micronesia and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Alexius Cyprian, right, from Covington, Louisiana, both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), coil a line in the ship’s hangar bay during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO-194), while sailing in the Philippine Sea, July 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

