USS America Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with the USNS John Ericsson

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Evin Santana, center-right, from Miami, and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jorge Brand, center-left, from La Puente, California, both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), fire a distance line in the ship’s fueling pump room during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO-194), while sailing in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

