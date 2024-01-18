Command Chief Williams attend the Minnesota National Guard joint senior enlisted leadership conference

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, center, command chief, Air National Guard, speaks at a joint senior enlisted leadership conference at Camp Ripley, Minnesota National Guard, Little Falls, Minnesota, Jan. 19, 2024. During the conference, Williams stressed the importance of how every uniformed member must understand their purpose for serving in order to be the best Airman, Soldier, and leader. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Chelcee Arnold)

