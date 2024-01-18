U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Kristopher Dyer, center, assistant director operations and training, National Guard Bureau, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers during a speed mentoring breakout session at the joint senior enlisted leadership conference at Camp Ripley, Minnesota National Guard, Little Falls, Minnesota, Jan. 19, 2024. The speed mentoring session featured over 20 senior enlisted leaders, spanning from the unit, state, and national levels, and offered guidance to junior non-commissioned officers on career aspirations, organizational concerns, and leadership goals. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Chelcee Arnold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.21.2024 21:09 Photo ID: 8204917 VIRIN: 240119-Z-BA110-1006 Resolution: 8005x5337 Size: 2.72 MB Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Chief Williams attend the Minnesota National Guard joint senior enlisted leadership conference [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Chelcee Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.