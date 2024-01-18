U.S. Soldiers and Airmen take notes while Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, speaks at a joint senior enlisted leadership conference at Camp Ripley, Minnesota National Guard, Little Falls, Minnesota, Jan. 19, 2024. During the conference, Williams stressed the importance of how every uniformed member must understand their purpose for serving in order to be the best Airman, Soldier, and leader. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Chelcee Arnold)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2024 21:09
|Photo ID:
|8204920
|VIRIN:
|240119-Z-BA110-1003
|Resolution:
|8237x5491
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Chief Williams attend the Minnesota National Guard joint senior enlisted leadership conference [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Chelcee Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
