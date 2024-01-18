U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jozef Miketin, center, command chief, 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota National Guard, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers during a speed mentoring breakout session at the joint senior enlisted leadership conference at Camp Ripley, Little Falls, Minnesota, Jan. 19, 2024. The speed mentoring session featured over 20 senior enlisted leaders, spanning from the unit, state, and national levels, and offered guidance to junior non-commissioned officers on career aspirations, organizational concerns, and leadership goals. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Chelcee Arnold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.21.2024 21:09 Photo ID: 8204919 VIRIN: 240119-Z-BA110-1004 Resolution: 8218x5479 Size: 2.54 MB Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Chief Williams attend the Minnesota National Guard joint senior enlisted leadership conference [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Chelcee Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.