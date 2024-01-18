Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Chief Williams attend the Minnesota National Guard joint senior enlisted leadership conference [Image 3 of 6]

    Command Chief Williams attend the Minnesota National Guard joint senior enlisted leadership conference

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Chelcee Arnold 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jozef Miketin, center, command chief, 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota National Guard, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers during a speed mentoring breakout session at the joint senior enlisted leadership conference at Camp Ripley, Little Falls, Minnesota, Jan. 19, 2024. The speed mentoring session featured over 20 senior enlisted leaders, spanning from the unit, state, and national levels, and offered guidance to junior non-commissioned officers on career aspirations, organizational concerns, and leadership goals. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Chelcee Arnold)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2024 21:09
    Photo ID: 8204919
    VIRIN: 240119-Z-BA110-1004
    Resolution: 8218x5479
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Chief Williams attend the Minnesota National Guard joint senior enlisted leadership conference [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Chelcee Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command Chief Williams attend the Minnesota National Guard joint senior enlisted leadership conference
    Command Chief Williams attend the Minnesota National Guard joint senior enlisted leadership conference
    Command Chief Williams attend the Minnesota National Guard joint senior enlisted leadership conference
    Command Chief Williams attend the Minnesota National Guard joint senior enlisted leadership conference
    Command Chief Williams attend the Minnesota National Guard joint senior enlisted leadership conference
    Command Chief Williams attend the Minnesota National Guard joint senior enlisted leadership conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT