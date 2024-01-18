Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ABCT 1AD Honors the 80th Anniversary of the Allied Landings in Italy [Image 5 of 5]

    2ABCT 1AD Honors the 80th Anniversary of the Allied Landings in Italy

    NETTUNO, ITALY

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Col. Dwight D. Domengeaux, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus H. Peńa, command team of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, and soldiers from the 47th Brigade Support Battalion, tour a re-enactment base camp of the 1st Armored Division on Nettuno beachhead on Jan. 21, 2024. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division then known as Combat Command Bravo, participated in the Allied landing on X-Ray Beach in Nettuno on Jan. 22, 1944. (Photo by U.S. Army Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2024 20:04
    Location: NETTUNO, IT
