2ABCT 1AD Honors the 80th Anniversary of the Allied Landings in Italy

Col. Dwight D. Domengeaux, commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, shakes hands with Bradd Craver, who's father served with the 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, and fought in the Allied landings in Nettuno, Italy on Jan. 20, 2024. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division then known as Combat Command Bravo, participated in the Allied landing on X-Ray Beach in Nettuno on Jan. 22, 1944. (Photo by U.S. Army Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)
