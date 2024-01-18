2ABCT 1AD Honors the 80th Anniversary of the Allied Landings in Italy

The commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, gives remarks at a community event honoring the 80th anniversary of the Allied landing in Anzio-Nettuno.The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division then known as Combat Command Bravo, participated in the Allied landing on X-Ray Beach in Nettuno on Jan. 22, 1944. (Photo by U.S. Army Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

