The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, command team Col. Dwight D. Domengeaux and Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus H. Peńa, participate in a military procession through the city of Nettuno honoring the legacy of the soldiers who fought on the beachhead of Anzio-Nettuno, Italy on Jan. 21, 2024. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division then known as Combat Command Bravo, participated in the Allied landing on X-Ray Beach in Nettuno on Jan. 22, 1944. (Photo by U.S. Army Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)
01.21.2024
01.21.2024
|8204903
|240121-A-PS891-9485
|1920x1280
|1.5 MB
NETTUNO, IT
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|5
|1
2ABCT 1AD Honors the 80th Anniversary of the Allied Landings in Italy
