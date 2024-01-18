Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Detachment 1, Company Alpha, 1st Battalion – 112th Aviation are recognized by Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold (center) and other leaders who attended the formal Demobilization Ceremony held at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Salem, Oregon on Jan. 19, 2024. A total of 27 Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers teamed-up with Soldiers from Idaho, North Dakota, Montana and Wisconsin as part of a 12 month mobilization along the U.S. Southwest Border. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 21:27 Photo ID: 8204127 VIRIN: 240119-Z-CH590-1107 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 6.22 MB Location: SALEM, OR, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Demobilization Ceremony held for Oregon Army National Guard Aviation Soldiers [Image 6 of 6], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.