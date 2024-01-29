Demobilization Ceremony held for Oregon Army National Guard Aviation Soldiers

Photo By John Hughel | Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Detachment 1, Company Alpha, 1st...... read more read more Photo By John Hughel | Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Detachment 1, Company Alpha, 1st Battalion – 112th Aviation listen to remarks during their Demobilization Ceremony held at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Salem, Oregon on Jan. 19, 2024. A total of 27 Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers teamed-up with Soldiers from Idaho, North Dakota, Montana and Wisconsin as part of a 12 month mobilization along the U.S. Southwest Border. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

SALEM, Ore. – A formal Demobilization Ceremony was held on Jan. 19, 2024 at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Salem, Oregon for 27 members of the Oregon National Guard who were activated along the U.S. Southwest border for the past 12 months. Members of Detachment 1, Company Alpha, 1st Battalion – 112th Aviation were recognized for their yearlong support to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency.



While addressing those in attendance, Col. Russell Gibson, 82nd Troop Command Brigade Commander, said the unit conducted a total of 385 missions - flying both day and night operations. The unit conducted operations in their UH-72 Lakota helicopters, working to detect and deter illegal border crossings, drug smuggling and human trafficking. It was the longest continuous deployment to the border to date.



“They flew a total of 1,825 hours across the area, with a majority of those missions flown at night,” he said, and noted that the Soldiers volunteered their extra time to community service projects. “They contributed over 1,000 hours of direct community service as they volunteered to assist local food banks, distributed toys during the “Toys for Tots” drive and other activities to show support for the community.”



Eleven of the Soldiers also took advantage of taking on-line classes and in person course work during their time in Texas. Of the 27 Guard members mobilized, 24 of them either enrolled or completed the next level of their military education.



During the ceremony, four Soldiers were recognized for their superior performance during the ceremony by Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon.



Brig. Gen. Gronewold presented Sgt. Lucien Isom, Spc. Lizbeth Gonzalez-Bernal, Staff Sgt. Joseph Elmore and Staff Sgt. Matt Stephenson with his ‘Challenge Coin, for their contributions to the mission.



“These four here exemplify the values we hold and aspire to… by taking care of their people in their formation, the people in the community and their commitment to their unit making it the best that it could be,” Gronewold said.



Though not in attendance, a letter from U.S. House 6th congressional district Representative Andrea Salinas acknowledged the long mobilization by the service members and the impact on their families.



“I understand this is the longest deployment to the border, and so I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to your loved ones and families, who endured their own sacrifices with the long hours of your absence these past 12 months and are here today happy to have your back.”



The Oregon Army National Guard members were teamed-up with Soldiers from Idaho, North Dakota, Montana and Wisconsin during their mobilization.