Oregon Army National Guard Col. Russell Gibson, 82nd Troop Command Brigade Commander (right) and Lt. Col. Nathan Edgecomb, 2-641st Battalion Commander (left) along with family and friends of Soldiers assigned to Detachment 1, Company Alpha, 1st Battalion - 112th Aviation, stand for the National Anthem during the unit’s Demobilization Ceremony held at the Army Aviation Support Facility, Salem, Oregon on Jan. 19, 2024. A total of 27 Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers teamed-up with Soldiers from Idaho, North Dakota, Montana and Wisconsin as part of a 12 month mobilization along the U.S. Southwest Border. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 21:27 Photo ID: 8204124 VIRIN: 240119-Z-CH590-1018 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.81 MB Location: SALEM, OR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Demobilization Ceremony held for Oregon Army National Guard Aviation Soldiers [Image 6 of 6], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.