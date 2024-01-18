Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon (right), formally recognizes four Oregon National Guard Soldiers after presenting them his ‘Challenge Coin,’ during the Demobilization Ceremony held for Detachment 1, Company Alpha, 1st Battalion – 112th Aviation, held at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Salem, Oregon on Jan. 19, 2024. The four Soldiers are (Left to Right) Sgt. Lucien Isom, Spc. Lizbeth Gonzalez-Bernal, Staff Sgt. Joseph Elmore and Staff Sgt. Matt Stephenson. A total of 27 Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers teamed-up with Soldiers from Idaho, North Dakota, Montana and Wisconsin as part of a 12 month mobilization along the U.S. Southwest Border. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 21:27 Photo ID: 8204126 VIRIN: 240119-Z-CH590-1044 Resolution: 5634x3700 Size: 6.05 MB Location: SALEM, OR, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Demobilization Ceremony held for Oregon Army National Guard Aviation Soldiers [Image 6 of 6], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.