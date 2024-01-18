Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Demobilization Ceremony held for Oregon Army National Guard Aviation Soldiers [Image 5 of 6]

    Demobilization Ceremony held for Oregon Army National Guard Aviation Soldiers

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon (right), formally recognizes four Oregon National Guard Soldiers after presenting them his ‘Challenge Coin,’ during the Demobilization Ceremony held for Detachment 1, Company Alpha, 1st Battalion – 112th Aviation, held at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Salem, Oregon on Jan. 19, 2024. The four Soldiers are (Left to Right) Sgt. Lucien Isom, Spc. Lizbeth Gonzalez-Bernal, Staff Sgt. Joseph Elmore and Staff Sgt. Matt Stephenson. A total of 27 Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers teamed-up with Soldiers from Idaho, North Dakota, Montana and Wisconsin as part of a 12 month mobilization along the U.S. Southwest Border. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    This work, Demobilization Ceremony held for Oregon Army National Guard Aviation Soldiers [Image 6 of 6], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    U.S. Army Aviation
    U.S. Southwest Border

