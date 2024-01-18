Gen. Wilsbach completes fini-flight as PACAF commander

Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, taxis an F-22 Raptor under a water arch as he completes his fini-flight, Jan. 19, 2024 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The fini-flight marks the finality of an assignment for a pilot before they move to their next unit. Wilsbach’s change of command will be held Feb. 9, as Gen. Kevin Schneider receives command of PACAF.

