    Gen. Wilsbach completes fini-flight as PACAF commander [Image 3 of 4]

    Gen. Wilsbach completes fini-flight as PACAF commander

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, taxis an F-22 Raptor under a water arch as he completes his fini-flight, Jan. 19, 2024 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The fini-flight marks the finality of an assignment for a pilot before they move to their next unit. Wilsbach’s change of command will be held Feb. 9, as Gen. Kevin Schneider receives command of PACAF.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Wilsbach completes fini-flight as PACAF commander [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

