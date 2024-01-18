Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, taxis an F-22 Raptor under a water arch as he completes his fini-flight, Jan. 19, 2024 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The fini-flight marks the finality of an assignment for a pilot before they move to their next unit. Wilsbach’s change of command will be held Feb. 9, as Gen. Kevin Schneider receives command of PACAF.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 20:45
|Photo ID:
|8204087
|VIRIN:
|240119-F-IP756-1016
|Resolution:
|4594x3281
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Wilsbach completes fini-flight as PACAF commander [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
