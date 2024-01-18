Gen. Wilsbach completes fini-flight as PACAF commander

Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, meets with PACAF Airmen after completing his fini-flight, Jan. 19, 2024 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Out of 30, Wilsbach is the second longest serving PACAF commander having spent approximately 3 years and 200 days in the position.

