Gen. Wilsbach completes fini-flight as PACAF commander

Cindy Wilsbach helps marshal her husband, Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, after he completed his fini-flight, Jan. 19, 2024 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Wilsbach’s fini-flight from PACAF is the culmination of more than 20 years of operating and leading in the Pacific theater.

