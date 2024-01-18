Gen. Wilsbach completes fini-flight as PACAF commander

Cindy Wilsbach sprays her husband, Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, with a fire hose in celebration of his fini-flight, Jan. 19, 2024 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Wilsbach has served more than 20 years in the Pacific theater at varying levels of command from squadron to combatant command.

