Cindy Wilsbach sprays her husband, Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, with a fire hose in celebration of his fini-flight, Jan. 19, 2024 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Wilsbach has served more than 20 years in the Pacific theater at varying levels of command from squadron to combatant command.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 20:45
|Photo ID:
|8204086
|VIRIN:
|240119-F-IP756-1087
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Wilsbach completes fini-flight as PACAF commander [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT