Declan Henson, a military dependent, presents the Marine Corps Installation Command Lifesaver award to firefighters with Camp Pendleton Fire and Emergency Services Department at Assault Craft Unit 5, Fire Station 2, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 12, 2024. On June 14, 2023, the direct actions of these firefighters saved the child’s life. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Jenni)
Honoring the heroes of Camp Pendleton Fire and Emergency Services Department
