Honoring the heroes of Camp Pendleton Fire and Emergency Services Department

Photo By Cpl. Mary Jenni | Declan Henson, a military dependent, presents the Marine Corps Installation Command Lifesaver award to firefighters with Camp Pendleton Fire and Emergency Services Department at Assault Craft Unit 5, Fire Station 2, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 12, 2024. On June 14, 2023, the direct actions of these firefighters saved the child's life. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Jenni)

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIF. - On the afternoon of June 14, 2023, the direct actions of six members of the Camp Pendleton Fire and Emergency Services Department saved the life of Declan Henson, a military dependent. Now, Henson is presenting the Marine Corps Installation Command Lifesaver award to these same firefighters.



On that afternoon, Henson suffered a life-threatening injury after wrecking his bicycle on base. Due to the rapid response of the Camp Pendleton Camp Pendleton Fire and Emergency Services Department, paramedics, early air ambulance notification, and lifesaving intervention, the life of the child was saved.



Firefighter paramedic Matthew Calton was one of the first responders on the scene. He and his partner actively went over a plan en route to the call, discussing if they needed to transport the patient to the nearest hospital or trauma center or if they needed to call a helicopter for support. Because of their dedicated professionalism and quick decision making, they were able to efficiently render the appropriate care. “A continued dedication to our EMS craft is embedded in the character of each firefighter that volunteers to be a 911 responder for others. We put our personal lives on hold for 24 hours a day to be here for each member, Marine, Sailor, their dependent or supporting civilian on the installation,” said Jerry Bowling, the fire chief of Camp Pendleton Fire and Emergency Services.



Camp Pendleton Fire and Emergency Services is ready to respond to any contingency at any time and remains focused on the safety of the installation.



“This is directly reflected in a constant state of readiness forged with continuous training, strict adherence to National and San Diego County protocols standards, effective communication and an organization commitment to continuous improvement,” said Bowling.



Also reflected in the smiling faces of the family is the gratitude for another day with their son.



“I don’t have any kids myself, but on that day, that little dude was my kid,” said Calton.



Responding to this emergency was second nature to the crew of the fire engine and paramedic ambulance that responded. These first responders work together seamlessly and stay prepared by constantly training for high-pressure situations.



“It's nice for our department to receive recognition for what we do day in and day out, but the best feeling is knowing that when you get an award like this, it means someone is alive and doing well because of the team effort we as a department have put in,” said Calton.



For the firefighters the real reward is making bad days a little better for those calling 911.