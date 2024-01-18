Honoring the heroes of Camp Pendleton Fire and Emergency Services Department

Christopher Henson and his son, Declan, present an engraved plaque to the firefighters of Camp Pendleton Fire and Emergency Services Department at Assault Craft Unit 5, Fire Station 2, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 12, 2024. On June 14, 2023, the direct actions of these firefighters saved the child’s life. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Jenni)

