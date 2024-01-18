Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring the heroes of Camp Pendleton Fire and Emergency Services Department [Image 3 of 4]

    Honoring the heroes of Camp Pendleton Fire and Emergency Services Department

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Mary Jenni 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Declan Henson, a military dependent, presents the Marine Corps Installation Command Lifesaver award to firefighters with Camp Pendleton Fire and Emergency Services Department at Assault Craft Unit 5, Fire Station 2, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 12, 2024. On June 14, 2023, the direct actions of these firefighters saved the child’s life. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Jenni)

