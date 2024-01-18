U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor places label on truck following certification

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor places a label on a truck following certification in West Maui, Jan. 17. USACE conducts certifications on trucks that contractors will use to haul debris from properties affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. The certification process includes determining the trucks’ TARE weight, or their weight prior to being loaded with debris, conducting a vehicle safety inspection and confirming driver credentials. Once certified, trucks receive a sticker affixed to either the truck cab or bucket with pertinent information that allows for easier truck identification and tracking throughout the debris removal process.

(Photo by Erin Jimenez)

