A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor verifies truck driver’s credentials as part of the residential debris removal weigh-in process at the Temporary Debris Storage site in West Maui, Hawai‘i, Jan. 17. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency assigned mission, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, Maui County and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.

(Photo by Erin Jimenez)

Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 01.18.2024 Location: LAHAINA, HI, US