U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery Field Office public affairs chief discusses debris removal truck weigh-in process with USACE Quality Assurance Specialist

Rick Brown (left) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hawai‘i Wildfire Recovery Field Office public affairs chief from the Sacramento District, discusses the weigh-in process for debris removal trucks with a USACE quality assurance specialist at the Temporary Debris Storage site in West Maui, Jan. 17. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency assigned mission, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, Maui County and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfires.

(Photo by Erin Jimenez)

