    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery Field Office public affairs chief discusses debris removal truck weigh-in process with USACE Quality Assurance Specialist [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery Field Office public affairs chief discusses debris removal truck weigh-in process with USACE Quality Assurance Specialist

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Rick Brown (left) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hawai‘i Wildfire Recovery Field Office public affairs chief from the Sacramento District, discusses the weigh-in process for debris removal trucks with a USACE quality assurance specialist at the Temporary Debris Storage site in West Maui, Jan. 17. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency assigned mission, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, Maui County and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfires.
    (Photo by Erin Jimenez)

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery Field Office public affairs chief discusses debris removal truck weigh-in process with USACE Quality Assurance Specialist
    First residential debris removal truck from Lahaina enters a weigh scale at the Temporary Debris Storage site
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor places label on truck following certification
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor verifies truck driver’s credentials as part of the residential debris removal weigh in process

    Hawaii
    Maui
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires

