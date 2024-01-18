First residential debris removal truck from Lahaina enters a weigh scale at the Temporary Debris Storage site

First residential debris removal truck from Lahaina, Hawai‘i enters a weigh scale at the Temporary Debris Storage site in West Maui, Hawai‘i, Jan. 17. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency assigned mission, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, Maui County and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.

(Photo by Erin Jimenez)

